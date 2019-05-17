Kevin Jordan To Release New YouTube Series

After his Blockbuster comedy special, "Cause I said so!" Exploded on Drybar.com and set new records on Vidangel.com, Kevin Jordan is set to launch his new project on YouTube, "Get Off My Lawn!" A funny look at all thing old and new, and an attempt to explain why kids today are the way they are. "Cause I Said So" Kevin's first full length comedy special, which was released to huge raves, prompted Comedian Brad Upon, Drybar's resident GOAT, to say, "His special was a laugh a minute marathon! I couldn't catch my breath! Go Yankees!" An interview with Disney's Randy Cabral said, "I'm a life coach, watching his special I learned, Laughter is the best medicine, and If you ain't laughing, don't be crying!" Kevin, a 30-year veteran of comedy, who performs at clubs and theaters throughout the U.S. on every major cruise line, and for our troops all over the world, will launching his new project, "Get Off My Lawn!" early this summer. "Get off my Lawn, will tackle topics such as Madden football versus Electric Football, Shoes Versus Sneakers, and all things old school versus new school. Get off my Lawn can be found on his Youtube channel which has been growing by leaps and bounds since the release of his special. Kevin has not set a date for much anticipated new one man play titled, "Streetlights" Based on his Amazon runaway Bestseller, "When the streetlights came on!" "Late fall", is all Kevin can promise at this time. But says, "the movie is currently in the works as well!"

Pastor, Comedian Rodney Johnson, says, "Man, when Kevin Jordan takes the stage, everyone else should take a step back, anything he works on turns to gold, Amen!" Comedian, Hypnotist, Writer, Director, COMEDY CLUB Owner, and Award winning author, Don Barnhart says, "I thought I was the James Brown of entertainment, Kevin takes the cake!...I feel good!"

Kevin was quoted as saying, "I'm finally hitting my stride, I have some great things going on, and even BETTER THINGS about to happen! 2019 will be exciting!" Make sure to catch Kevin on KLOS radio, The Frazier Smith show, May 26th

Kevin can be seen at the Laugh Factory, at the Tropicana resort in Las Vegas May 27 through June 2.

More can be found out about Kevin Jordan at Kevinjordan.com, Kevin Jordan Youtube Channel, and on his Facebook fan page, Comedian Kevin Jordan.





