Kevin Hart to Guest Star on SHARK TANK

Kevin Hart-actor, investor and entrepreneur-brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country's sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode. First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, who pitch their fun tool that takes snacking to the next level.

Hart joins Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, and Lori Greiner.

Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, introduce their out-of-this-world product made from space-age materials that they hope will replace a good patented before the lightbulb; while entrepreneurs from Flossmoor, Illinois, present their online social network that allows fans to have a real connection with their favorite celebrities and influencers.

Entrepreneurs from Middletown, Delaware, and Vancouver, British Columbia, hope their independent Black content book publishing company will help change the way people learn about African history on an all-new episode of "Shark Tank," Friday, January 7 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on â€¯Hulu â€¯the day following their premieres.

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-EmmyÂ®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.

Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard