Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Star in THE MAN FROM TORONTO Released on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

All formats include 6 hilarious deleted scenes, the Blu-ray™ and DVD include a digital code for movie.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in the explosive comedy with wall-to-wall action THE MAN FROM TORONTO, available TODAY on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

All formats include 6 hilarious deleted scenes, the Blu-ray™ and DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time.

Teddy Jackson (Kevin Hart) is a bumbling entrepreneur who can’t make any of his ideas work. Taking his wife on a vacation getaway, Teddy ends up at the wrong Airbnb and is mistaken for a vicious assassin known as “the man from Toronto.”

When the real assassin (Woody Harrelson) arrives, the two realize that they have to work together to escape tenacious FBI agents, bloodthirsty hired killers and a handler (Ellen Barkin) who wants her money back. THE MAN FROM TORONTO is an explosive comedy with wall-to-wall action.




