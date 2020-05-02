Kevin Bacon Challenges Chris Pratt to a Dance-Off on Twitter, But Pratt Declines

Kevin Bacon has challenged Chris Pratt to a dance-off on Twitter, but Pratt has graciously decline.

The exchange began with a tweet from the official Marvel account, which challenged Kevin Bacon to a dance off. Bacon famously starred in the 1984 film Footloose. The Marvel tweet was accompanied by a gif of Star-Lord's dance-off challenge to Ronan at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bacon then passed on the challenge to Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the film, complete with a gif from Footloose. Pratt declined the challenge, saying he would "lose that dance off".

To anyone who hasn't seen Footloose, I think today is the perfect day to change that. As to a dance off? I would lose that dance off Kev, so I must concede. I doff my cap to you sir. Also... I miss Chris Penn. https://t.co/UEu83RK80E - chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020





