Kevin Bacon Challenges Chris Pratt to a Dance-Off on Twitter, But Pratt Declines

Kevin Bacon has challenged Chris Pratt to a dance-off on Twitter, but Pratt has graciously decline.

The exchange began with a tweet from the official Marvel account, which challenged Kevin Bacon to a dance off. Bacon famously starred in the 1984 film Footloose. The Marvel tweet was accompanied by a gif of Star-Lord's dance-off challenge to Ronan at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bacon then passed on the challenge to Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the film, complete with a gif from Footloose. Pratt declined the challenge, saying he would "lose that dance off".



