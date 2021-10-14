Kesha Explores the Supernatural in New Series for discovery+

Grammy-nominated singer songwriter and global pop superstar Kesha has a deep passion for all things supernatural and paranormal and has spent most of her life searching for answers to the world's biggest mysteries.

Expanding on her fascination with the unknown and all she's learned from her successful supernatural podcast, "Kesha and the Creepies," she is executive producing and documenting her exploration in a cinematic, hands-on paranormal series chock full of mysterious adventures. Conjuring Kesha has been greenlit for six one-hour episodes and will premiere on discovery+ next year.

Joining the discovery+ family, Conjuring Kesha will be featured on the Paranormal & Unexplained hub of the streaming service. The series follows Kesha as she checks off her creepy bucket list by delving deeper INTO THE UNKNOWN with celebrity guests and experts in the supernatural. And at the heart of it all, it is her curiosity that drives the show forward as she and her friends travel to mind-blowing locations in the search for all things unexplainable.

"Over the course of my life, I've always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music I've felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn't explain," said Kesha. "On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me. We will explore life's great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before seen on camera. My hope is to show that supernatural isn't just the thing of myths and fables. We're embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all."

"We are huge fans of Kesha's supernatural podcast, and we are excited to partner with her to turn her love of all things unexplained into a new series," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content. "We know her natural inquisitive nature and sense of adventure will radiate off the screen and we can't wait to see her - and her famous friends - in action."

Over her career, Kesha has earned two Grammy nominations, 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, two number one albums, four number one songs on Top 40 radio and nearly 40 million followers across social media.

Kesha's ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, a podcast, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line. As a songwriter, she has penned her own music as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas and Miley Cyrus. In 2016, she won Billboard's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and in 2018, she was named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, its list of the most influential people in the world.