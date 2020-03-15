Ken Burns Documentary Series 'Baseball' Being Reissued By PBS

According to Deadline, PBS has reissued the Ken Burns documentary series, Baseball, on PBS.org and all PBS streaming platforms, due to the sport being on hiatus.

The series premiered in 1994 with nine episodes.

PBS describes it as: "The story of Baseball is the story of America. It is an epic overflowing with heroes and hopefuls, scoundrels and screwballs. It is a saga spanning the quest for racial justice, the clash of labor and management, the transformation of popular culture, and the unfolding of the national pastime."

Burns released an online statement about the re-release of the series.

"As many of us hunker down in the days ahead, it's important that we find things that bring us together and show us our common humanity," he said. "That's why in the absence of many of our favorite sports I've asked PBS-that's the Public Broadcasting Service-to stream my film about America's pastime, for free, at pbs.org and all PBS digital platforms."

Read more on Deadline.





