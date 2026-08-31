Kelly Clarkson Shares Unshattered Update, Performs 'Sober' By Fan Request

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kelly Clarkson used part of her series finale celebration on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW to check in on Unshattered, a nonprofit whose founder previously received $100,000 from the program, before turning to a performance of her song 'Sober' as part of the Kelly By Request segment.

The update came during a broader farewell hour built around fan requests, with Clarkson using the finale run to revisit both charitable storylines and musical moments tied to the show's history. The Unshattered founder detailed how the organization has evolved since receiving the on-air donation, giving viewers a sense of the impact of that earlier appearance.

The 'Sober' performance followed the format of the first installment of Kelly By Request, which also marked the television debut of her new single 'I'd Be Lyin'', as reported by BroadwayWorld.

The segment pairs a musical performance with a real-world update from an organization previously featured on the show, tying charitable follow-up to the finale's musical send-off.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...