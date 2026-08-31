Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Since U Been Gone' For Kelly By Request Fan Segment

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Kelly Clarkson delivered a performance of her breakout hit 'Since U Been Gone' after taking a song request from superfans during a Kelly By Request segment on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW. The segment paired the performance with a look back at seven seasons of the program, giving Clarkson a chance to revisit one of her signature songs at fans' urging.

The request came from Jeremy and Pam, hosts of the podcast Miss Indepodcast, who asked Clarkson to sing the track as part of the recurring Kelly By Request feature.

The performance arrives amid a broader run of retrospective programming from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW, which has spent recent weeks revisiting standout musical and guest moments from its history. The show previously used the Kelly By Request format to debut Clarkson's new single 'I'd Be Lyin'' during its series finale celebration, framing the hour as a musical send-off built around fan-favorite songs from her catalog.

That finale special, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report, established Kelly By Request as a dedicated hour for audience-chosen songs, tying Clarkson's live performances directly to the show's farewell narrative.

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