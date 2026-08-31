Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Single 'I'd Be Lyin'' During Series Finale Farewell

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Kelly Clarkson opened the series finale celebration of THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW by launching a first-ever 'Kelly By Request' hour, dedicating the segment to fan-favorite songs from her catalog. The special hour also marked the television debut of her new single, 'I'd Be Lyin'.'

The segment served as part of a broader farewell built around the show's seven-season run, with Clarkson framing the hour as a musical send-off to viewers who had followed the program since it began. Rather than a standard guest interview, the episode centered on Clarkson herself performing songs chosen by fans, tying the finale directly to the show's musical identity.

The finale coverage arrives alongside a series of rewind specials THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW has rolled out looking back at its history, including compilations of viral guest moments and community-focused segments from the program's run.

One such retrospective, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report on a Kelly Clarkson SHOW rewind, revisited standout moments including John Cena's surprise for a rapper, Clarkson's trivia loss to Anne Hathaway, and her introducing her kids to Jason Momoa, underscoring the range of celebrity interactions the show built over its seasons before closing with the fan-driven finale hour.

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