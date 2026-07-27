Kurt Russell Recalls Playing Ping Pong With Walt Disney on KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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Kurt Russell recalled an unexpected personal memory during a visit to THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW, telling the story of playing ping pong with Walt Disney himself. The anecdote, shared in conversation on the daytime program, gave viewers a rare glimpse into an early personal moment tied to the Disney studio.

The ping pong story stands out as a lighthearted, personal detail, illustrating a more informal side of the relationship between Russell and Disney.

The moment fits into the kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW has featured with its guests, where actors reflect on formative or surprising experiences from earlier points in their careers. Russell's recollection offered hosts and viewers alike a brief, human window into an era of Hollywood history tied to one of its most recognizable studios.

The clip centers entirely on that single memory, with Russell recounting the details of the game and his interactions with Disney at the time. No further career updates or upcoming projects were addressed in the segment, keeping the focus squarely on the anecdote itself.

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