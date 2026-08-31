Kelly Clarkson Closes Kellyoke With 'KPop Demon Hunters' Hit GOLDEN

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Kelly Clarkson brought her Kellyoke segment to a close with a cover of 'Golden,' the breakout song from 'Kpop Demon Hunters.' Backed by My Band Y'all, Clarkson delivered the number as the final entry in the recurring segment, with THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW noting it as the most requested cover the show has ever received.

Kellyoke has long served as a showcase for Clarkson's vocal range, with the host regularly reworking songs alongside her house band. The choice of 'Golden' reflected the song's popularity among viewers, who made it the most requested cover in the segment's history.

The performance caps a run for the segment, with My Band Y'all serving as a consistent presence throughout Kellyoke's history on the show.

The send-off arrives as THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW has spent recent weeks revisiting standout moments from its run, including a look back at some of its most viral guest segments and family cameos, as detailed in a recent Kelly Clarkson SHOW rewind compilation.

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