Katy Perry to Return to AMERICAN IDOL With Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie

The historic star-maker competition series “American Idol” welcomes back music industry legends and iconic judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with veteran host Ryan Seacrest to help discover America’s next singing sensation for season seven on ABC.

“American Idol” ranked as the No. 1 program in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. time slot last season among Adults 18-49 and its time period for the fourth straight year in the demo.  In addition, “American Idol” was ABC’s No. 1 program last season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 and was the No. 1 most social reality series across all of television, year to date, with nearly 1 billion social video views. The 22nd season of “American Idol,” lucky number seven on ABC, is set to return in spring 2024.

Auditions kick off Wednesday, Aug. 2, with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, which discovered last year’s winner, Iam Tongi. Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.

Beginning with the First 700 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else, contenders will also be given the opportunity to audition under their genre for the first time in “IAA” history. Auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.

“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change.) Additional fall dates will be announced at a later time:

• First 700 VIP Event (Aug 2)
• Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug 4)
• Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug 7)
• Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug 9)
• Open Call: Singer-Songwriters (Aug 11)
• Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug 14)
• Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug 16)
• Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire (Aug 18)
• Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug 21)
• Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Aug 23)
• Open Call: Country & Rock (Aug 25)
• Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug 28)
• The South: Open Call Pt. 1 (Aug 30)
• Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington D.C. , Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts (Sep 6)
• Open Call: Pop, R&B & Soul (Sep 8)

For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and to register to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Those interested in auditioning may do so on any “Idol Across America” date, regardless of location.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Photo: ABC/Gavin Bond



