Kandi Burruss Still Working With Bravo After REAL HOUSEWIVES Exit

Bravo-holics have not seen the last of Kandi Burruss.

On Thursday's episode of Tamron Hall, Burruss discussed her decision to leave THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA after 14 years, teasing that she still has some projects with Bravo coming up.

"We’re still doing some things together outside of the show, so I’m still a part of the Bravo family, things that we haven’t announced. We’re still going to do things together," Burruss shared.

Beyond Housewives, the Xscape member has worked with Bravo on six other series, including The Kandi Factory, Kandi's Wedding, Kandi's Ski Trip, Xscape: Still Kickin' It, Kandi Koated Nights, and SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. Her acclaimed Vanderpump Rules-inspired series Kandi & The Gang has long been rumored to have a second season.

She went on to say that while she was making "hefty coin" on the show, she said that she was "really kind of over it" after a prolonged break in between seasons.

“It just really came to the point where, for the last few years, I had been trying to figure it out, but this year, I just said, you know what? I’m going to take that leap of faith and just see if I can have this time off, [do] all the things that I can make happen, because there are some really big opportunities that I had to pass up on because I was doing the show. And I’m like, if I’m not doing the show this year, let me see how it can work and still have a happy, peaceful life.”

Kandi Burruss is the Grammy Award-winning singer / songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, star reality star and producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Wiz, and The Piano Lesson, alongside her husband, Todd Tucker. She was the first female to be named ASCAP's Rhythm and Soul songwriter of the year.

