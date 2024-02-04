Kandi Burruss Exits THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Burruss decided to leave the Bravo series after 15 seasons.
Kandi Burruss is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
After 15 seasons, she announced her departure from the long-running Bravo series. She told Variety that she made the decision to exit after too long of a pause in between the season.
"It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things," she said.
Kandi Burruss is the Grammy Award-winning singer / songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, star reality star and producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Wiz, and The Piano Lesson, alongside her husband, Todd Tucker.
She was the first female to be named ASCAP's Rhythm and Soul songwriter of the year.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
