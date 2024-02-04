Kandi Burruss Exits THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Kandi Burruss is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After 15 seasons, she announced her departure from the long-running Bravo series. She told Variety that she made the decision to exit after too long of a pause in between the season.

"It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things," she said.

Kandi Burruss is the Grammy Award-winning singer / songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, star reality star and producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Wiz, and The Piano Lesson, alongside her husband, Todd Tucker.

She was the first female to be named ASCAP's Rhythm and Soul songwriter of the year.