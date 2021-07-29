Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Summer Festival 2021 to Present Film Premiere Of IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM

Kaatsbaan Summer Festival 2021 will present the Hudson Valley premiere of the film, "In Balanchine's Classroom." This screening kicks off the Woodstock Film Festival season and is courtesy of Zeitgeist Films, in association with Kino Lorber Incorporated. Invited guest speakers include filmmaker, Connie Hochman, with former New York City Ballet Prima Ballerina Merrill Ashley. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035/production/1071010.

"In Balanchine's Classroom" takes us back to the glory years of Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. Opening the door to his studio, Balanchine's private laboratory, they reveal new facets of the groundbreaking choreographer: taskmaster, mad scientist, and spiritual teacher. Today, as his former dancers teach a new generation, questions arise: what was the secret of his teaching? Can it be replicated? Filled with never before seen archival footage of Balanchine at work during rehearsals, classes, and in preparation for his most seminal works, along with interviews with many of his adored and adoring dancers and those who try to carry on his legacy today, this is Balanchine as you have never seen him, and a film for anyone who loves ballet and the creative process.

Schedule:

4:00pm: Matinee screening

5:30pm: Panel Discussion

6:15pm: Reception

7:00pm: Evening screening

Tickets available for:

1 Screening

1 Screening + Panel Discussion

1 Screening + Panel + Reception

There will also be a special installation of select books from the library of Clive Barnes, the late dance and theater critic for the New York Times, whose family generously donated the Clive Barnes Dance Library to Kaatsbaan.

"Kaatsbaan has always been a haven for artists, and this was never more evident than during these last sixteen months. We felt it was our responsibility to find a way to provide safe work spaces and performance opportunities for artists throughout the pandemic. The Summer Festival 2021 is building off the success of our past two Festivals, which supported over 300 New York City artists and allowed us to welcome more than 3,500 audience members to Kaatsbaan." said Stella Abrera, Artistic Director.