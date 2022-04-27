KINKY BOOTS Film to Be Released on Blu-Ray For the First Time

The hilarious and inspiring classic KINKY BOOTS arrives for the first time ever on Blu-ray May 31, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Featuring a Golden Globe®-nominated* performance by Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), as well as terrific performances by Joel Edgerton (The Green Knight), Sarah-Jane Potts (The Chameleon), and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead), KINKY BOOTS is a refreshing, feel-good film that proves the best way to fit in is to stand out.

The film was inspired by the real-life story of a family-owned shoe factory in England and ultimately inspired a Broadway musical that earned six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Actor and Best Musical.

For generations, the Price family has made very sensible, very conservative shoes for men. But to save the business from imminent bankruptcy, young Charlie Price (Edgerton) turns to an unlikely new creative consultant: a fabulous drag performer (Ejiofor) whose creative style and WILD designs are a breath of fresh air in the stuffy old factory.

The KINKY BOOTS Blu-ray features access to a digital copy of the film and legacy bonus content, including audio commentary with the director and members of the cast, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Bonus Material

Audio commentary with director Julian Jarrold, and stars Joel Edgerton, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sarah-Jane Potts

The Real Kinky Boots Factory (SD)

Deleted Scenes (SD)

The Journey of a Brogue (SD)

Watch the trailer for the film here: