KING OF THE SOUTH to Premiere on aTwist Mobile Platform
The vertical series from Hartbeat and Upscale Entertainment follows Amara as she uncovers secrets about her husband's criminal empire.
Just days after Trapstar: Queen of the Game rose to the #1 position on aTwist in less than 48 hours, Kevin Hart's Hartbeat, Upscale Entertainment, and Codeblack Life are back with King of the South, premiering Thursday, Sept. 30 on the mobile-first platform. The new vertical series continues Upscale's momentum with a high-stakes crime saga about power, betrayal and the woman left to inherit an empire when its king falls.
The Story
When Atlanta's most powerful street figure is gunned down, his wife, Amara, suddenly finds herself at the center of a war she never asked for. With federal investigators closing in and a dangerous ledger connecting her husband's criminal empire to legitimate businesses, real-estate deals and hidden accounts, Amara must uncover the truth about her husband, and determine whether she was ever truly an innocent wife.
King of the South premieres today, September 30 at 7:00pm PT / 10:00pm ET on mobile-first platform, aTwist.
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