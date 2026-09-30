KING OF THE SOUTH to Premiere on aTwist Mobile Platform

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Just days after Trapstar: Queen of the Game rose to the #1 position on aTwist in less than 48 hours, Kevin Hart's Hartbeat, Upscale Entertainment, and Codeblack Life are back with King of the South, premiering Thursday, Sept. 30 on the mobile-first platform. The new vertical series continues Upscale's momentum with a high-stakes crime saga about power, betrayal and the woman left to inherit an empire when its king falls.

The Story

When Atlanta's most powerful street figure is gunned down, his wife, Amara, suddenly finds herself at the center of a war she never asked for. With federal investigators closing in and a dangerous ledger connecting her husband's criminal empire to legitimate businesses, real-estate deals and hidden accounts, Amara must uncover the truth about her husband, and determine whether she was ever truly an innocent wife.

King of the South premieres today, September 30 at 7:00pm PT / 10:00pm ET on mobile-first platform, aTwist.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 34 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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