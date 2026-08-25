Cold As Balls to Return to Netflix With Seven New Episodes

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Netflix has announced that Kevin Hart's COLD AS BALLS will premiere globally on September 20, with a seventh episode featuring Novak Djokovic confirmed alongside previously announced guests Serena Williams, Cooper Flagg, IShowSpeed, Rob Gronkowski, Sean O'Malley, and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

COLD AS BALLS, Kevin Hart's hit interview series, is bringing seven new episodes to Netflix that will premiere on September 20. The new installment of episodes were shot live at Fanatics Fest in New York in August.

The show has expanded to seven episodes with Novak Djokovic joining Kevin in the tub. He joins the show alongside previously announced guests Serena Williams, Rob Gronkowski, Cooper Flagg, Sean O'Malley, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and IShowSpeed.

Marcello Hernández makes a special appearance in the series, marking the first time a non-athlete has been invited into the tub.

About the Show

COLD AS BALLS is Hartbeat's, alongside OBB, acclaimed sports comedy franchise hosted by Kevin Hart, bringing together world-class athletes and faces for unforgettable conversations in ice tubs filled with humor, heart, and unexpected moments. The series has become a fan favorite by redefining the sports interview format and has become one of the most recognizable sports interview series to date.

Credits

Director: Michael D. Ratner

Co-Creators: Michael D. Ratner & Sean Spencer

Showrunners: Michael D. Ratner & Kfir Goldberg

Executive Producers: Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg for OBB, Jeff Clanagan and Tina Maher for Harbeat, Kevin Hart, Tyler Salter, and Dave Becky.

Production Company: OBB in association with Hartbeat

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