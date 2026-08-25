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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Zoe Saldaña, Feid

Drew Starkey, John Leguizamo and Jacob Batalon are also set to appear across the week's episodes.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Zoe Saldaña, Feid

NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, Travis Scott, Drew Brees, Shania Twain, John Leguizamo, Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon, Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline.

Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Buju Banton, Dogstar, Shania Twain and Feid, with Les Miserables - The Arena Concert Spectacular also set to perform.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 25 - September 1

Tuesday, August 25: Guests include Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled and musical guest Buju Banton. (OAD 7/20/26)

Wednesday, August 26: Guests include Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and musical guest Dogstar. (OAD 8/13/26)

Thursday, August 27: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Miserables - The Arena Concert Spectacular. (OAD 7/21/26)

Friday, August 28: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. (OAD 7/22/26)

Monday, August 31: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. (OAD 7/28/26)

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. (OAD 7/30/26)

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