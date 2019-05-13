KILLING EVE Leads Winners at BAFTA TV Awards; Full List!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the winners of the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, celebrating and rewarding the very best programmes and performances of 2018. The ceremony was hosted by Graham Norton at the Royal Festival Hall, London, and presenters included Andrew Scott, Billy Monger, Bradley & Barney Walsh, Danny Dyer, David Schwimmer, Julia Stiles, Kelsey Grammer and Sir Lenny Henry.

Killing Eve, the spy-action thriller, won three BAFTAs, for Drama Series, Leading Actressfor Jodie Comer and Supporting Actress for Fiona Shaw.

Patrick Melrose, based on Edward St Aubyn's semi-autobiographical novels, received the BAFTA for Mini-Series and Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the titular character, won the first BAFTA of his career for Leading Actor.

Ben Whishaw won the BAFTA for Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Norman Scott in the drama series A Very English Scandal.

In Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, Steve Pemberton won the BAFTA for Inside No. 9. Jessica Hynes took home the BAFTA for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for There She Goes. The BAFTA for Scripted Comedy was won by Sally4Ever.

The BAFTA for Entertainment Programme was awarded to Britain's Got Talent for the second year running and A League of Their Own received the award for Comedy Entertainment Programme. Lee Mack won his first BAFTA, in the Entertainment Performance category for Would I Lie To You?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! received the BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual. Who Do You Think You Are? won in the Features category. Missed Call won the BAFTA for Short Form Programme.

In the International category, the BAFTA was awarded to Succession, the US satirical drama.

EastEnders was awarded the BAFTA for Soap & Continuing Drama. Killed By My Debt won the BAFTA for Single Drama.

News Coverage was awarded to Channel 4 News' Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, and the award for Current Affairs was presented to Myanmar's KILLING FIELDS (Dispatches).

Louis Theroux's Altered States received the BAFTA for Factual Series, Gun No. 6 won Single Documentary and Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley won Specialist Factual.

2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden triumphed in the Sport category, while the award for Live Event was presented to The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

The Special Award was presented to Nicola Shindler in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the television industry. In 1998 Nicola founded Red Production Company, which has been responsible for producing some of the most talked-about series over the past few decades including Clocking Off, Happy Valley, the Emmy Award-winning Queer as Folk and most recently Trust Me for BBC One, starring Jodie Whittaker.

The Fellowship, the highest accolade the Academy bestows, was presented to Joan Bakewell in recognition of an illustrious career that spans over 50 years. Joan Bakewell has presented some of the UK's most enduring factual programming including Late Night Line-Up (1965-72) and Heart of the Matter (1988 - 2000). She also wrote and presented the BBC four-part series Taboo, a personal exploration of the concepts of taste, decency and censorship. Currently, Joan can be seen presenting Portrait Artist of the Year for Sky Arts.

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment, the only award voted for by the public, was won by Bodyguard.

See full winners list below:

FELLOWSHIP

Joan Bakewell

SPECIAL AWARD

Nicola Shindler

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN David Taylor, Jack Shillaker, Ish Kalia, Murray Boland - CPL Productions / Sky

CURRENT AFFAIRS

MYANMAR'S KILLING FIELDS (DISPATCHES) Evan Williams, Patrick Wells, Eve Lucas, Dan Edge - Evan Williams Productions / Mongoose Pictures / Channel 4

DRAMA SERIES

KILLING EVE Production Team - Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

LEE MACK Would I Lie To You? - Zeppotron / BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME*

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Charlie Irwin, Amelia Brown, Nigel Hall, Dawn Gray - Thames / Syco Production / ITV

FACTUAL SERIES

LOUIS THEROUX'S ALTERED STATES Production Team - BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Two

FEATURES

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Colette Flight, Sarah Feltes, Anna Kirkwood, David Vincent - WALL TO WALL Media / BBC One

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

JESSICA HYNES There She Goes - Merman / BBC Four

INTERNATIONAL SUCCESSION

Production Team - HBO Entertainment / Project Zeus / Gary Sanchez Productions / Sky Atlantic

LEADING ACTOR

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH PATRICK MELROSE - Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

LEADING ACTRESS

JODIE COMER KILLING EVE - Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

LIVE EVENT

THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team - BBC Studios / BBC One

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

STEVE PEMBERTON Inside No. 9 - BBC Studios / BBC Two

MINI-SERIES

PATRICK MELROSE Production Team - Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

NEWS COVERAGE

CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNCOVERED Production Team - ITN / Channel 4

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

I'M A CELEBRITY...GET ME OUT OF HERE! Production Team - ITV Studios / ITV

SCRIPTED COMEDY

SALLY4EVER Production Team - Various Artists / Hush Ho Productions / Sky Atlantic

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

MISSED CALL Production Team - Field Day Productions / Little Dot Studios / Real Stories

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY**

GUN NO. 6 James Newton, Zac Beattie, Georgina Cammalleri, Rupert Houseman - The Garden Productions / BBC Two

SINGLE DRAMA

KILLED BY MY DEBT Joseph Bullman, Tahsin Guner, Chris Clough, Aysha Rafaele - BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Three

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

EASTENDERS Production Team - BBC Studios / BBC One

SPECIALIST FACTUAL***

SUFFRAGETTES WITH LUCY WORSLEY Production Team - Brook Lapping / BBC One

SPORT

2018 WORLD CUP QUARTER FINAL: ENGLAND v SWEDEN Production Team - BBC Sport / BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEN WHISHAW A Very English Scandal - Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

FIONA SHAW KILLING EVE - Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

VIRGIN MEDIA'S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

BODYGUARD Julia Montague assassinated - World Productions/BBC One

Photo Credit: BAFTA/Stephen Butler





Related Articles View More TV Stories