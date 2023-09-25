KID'S ZOMBIE ADVENTURES Season Two Out Now on Tubi

The second season of director Berry Wood's KID'S ZOMBIE ADVENTURES is now available on Tubi. The short form animation series tells of a group of kids that must survive their camp after it’s invaded by zombies, but a series of obstacles makes THE JOURNEY away from the undead a disaster. The series stars Michael Ables, L.Owen, Melissa Rugierri, and Jameson Smith.

Authored by Berry Wood, with his writing consultant and Editor Sarah Jo Lorenz-Coryell, is a book/coloring book that is filled with wonderful adventures that will certainly capture the heart of the children. The story of the adventure is about a diverse group of kids from summer camp who team up to stay safe from the great invasion of zombies on the campgrounds.

They need to overcome several challenges during their escape and have to face several obstacles along their journey. The main characters have their individual unique capabilities and they combine each of their strong points in order to make a successful escape.