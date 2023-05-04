KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max

Season two of KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD will debut FRIDAY, MAY 26 on Max. The six-episode season will debut with two episodes, followed by two episodes weekly through June 9.

The entire first season, which originally debuted on discovery+, will be available on Max beginning May 23.

Kendra Wilkinson is back and this time the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over Kendra's head, she has to pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in LA.

Produced by Bodega Pictures, KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD is executive produced by Joshua Ackerman, Benjamin Nurick, Sara Quick, and Andy McEntee.

Watch the new trailer here: