KCON LA to Stream Free on Samsung TV Plus in 17 Countries

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Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung TV Plus, its subscription-free streaming TV service, will provide live coverage of KCON LA 2026 across 17 countries, including France, India, Thailand, the U.K. and the U.S. The three-day broadcast, running from August 14 through 16, will stream performances from the TOYOTA MUSIC DEN STAGE and M COUNTDOWN STAGE through the CJ ENM K-POP channel, allowing viewers unable to attend the festival in person at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center to watch at no additional cost.

Bringing K-pop Home

Held at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center U.S., KCON LA 2026 continues to elevate the fan experience as the world's largest K-Festival that's led K-pop, K-culture and K-Lifestyle globalization since 2012, bringing together some of the biggest names from across the Korean entertainment landscape for unique performances that cannot be seen anywhere else.

For viewers unable to attend in person, Samsung TV Plus brings the energy and excitement of KCON LA 2026 directly to audiences through CJ ENM K-POP. The global K-pop performance channel on Samsung TV Plus features a curated lineup of performances, artist-led content and K-pop entertainment. Viewers across participating markets can watch KCON LA 2026 performances and festival programming at no additional cost. Local schedules and channel availability may vary by market.

Creating a Concert Experience at Home

Samsung is enhancing the viewing experience through its connected ecosystem. Viewers can set a SmartThings reminder on a smartphone or Samsung TV to prepare for daily coverage. Those with compatible connected Samsung devices can pre-adjust lighting and sound settings to create an immersive concert atmosphere from home.

'Korean entertainment has become a defining force in global culture, and audiences are seeking more ways to experience the content they love,' said Gwiho Lee, Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of Service Business Team, Visual Display(VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. 'Samsung TV Plus and CJ ENM are making this possible, bringing the energy of live K-Pop and unforgettable performances from global K-pop stars to fans worldwide.'

Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TV, smart monitors, Galaxy and Family Hub devices. Viewers can watch KCON LA 2026 free in 17 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, U.K., and U.S.).

A Glowing Destination for Korean Content

Samsung TV Plus is available subscription-free on Samsung Smart TVs, Smart Monitor, Family Hub and Galaxy devices. The service offers more than 4,000 hours of Korean programming, from dramas and thrillers to romance series, crime programming, music, and live events.

In partnership with CJ ENM, a leading Korean entertainment company, Samsung TV Plus offers a range of dedicated CJ ENM channels, including CJ ENM K-POP, CJ ENM K-Stories, CJ ENM K-Reality, CJ ENM K-Food & Travel, and CJ ENM K-Novelas en Español ─ creating a comprehensive window into Korean culture through a single service.

Samsung TV Plus has more than 100 million monthly active users and carries nearly 5,000 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries. Samsung TV Plus continues to bring Korean entertainment and live events to audiences worldwide.

The broadcast will feature a curated lineup of performances, artist-led content and K-pop entertainment, with local schedules and channel availability varying by market. Samsung TV Plus is accessible on Samsung Smart TVs, Smart Monitor, Family Hub and Galaxy devices, and offers additional CJ ENM channels covering K-dramas, reality programming, food and travel content, and Spanish-language K-novelas. KCON LA 2026 has also confirmed additional performers for its Special Stages at the M COUNTDOWN STAGE.

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