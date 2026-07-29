Tom Holland Pressed by Kids on Zendaya Marriage During Classroom Visit

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Tom Holland found himself on the receiving end of unexpectedly direct questioning during a recent stop on TODAY's Celebrity Substitute segment, where one student took it upon himself to get to the bottom of the actor's unconfirmed marriage to Zendaya. Holland, who joined the segment to teach a class, was met with a level of curiosity that went well beyond the lesson plan.

The Celebrity Substitute format has become known for putting stars in front of students who are not shy about asking whatever comes to mind, and Holland's appearance was no exception. Rather than sticking to classroom material, THE EXCHANGE quickly turned personal as the student pushed for answers about Holland's relationship status, putting the actor in the position of fielding questions he has largely kept private in public settings.

The clip captures Holland navigating the moment with the kind of good humor that has made these celebrity classroom visits a recurring draw for TODAY's audience. His reaction to being grilled by a room full of kids, rather than a seasoned interviewer, gives THE EXCHANGE a candid quality not typically seen in traditional press appearances.

The segment is part of TODAY's ongoing effort to pair celebrities with classrooms for lighthearted, unscripted interactions, and Holland's visit adds to a growing list of stars who have taken part in the series, each facing similarly unfiltered questioning from young students eager to ask what they really want to know.

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