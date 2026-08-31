Boris Kodjoe Explains Why He Won't Set Up Garcelle Beauvais on Dates

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Boris Kodjoe gave a candid explanation for why he refuses to play matchmaker for his friend Garcelle Beauvais during a recent appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment centered on Kodjoe's reasoning for steering clear of setting Beauvais up with anyone, turning a lighthearted topic into a revealing look at their friendship.

The exchange stayed focused on the dynamic between the two, with Kodjoe laying out his hesitations in front of host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience. Rather than a broad discussion of either star's career, the appearance zeroed in on this single, personal topic, letting Kodjoe explain his stance in his own words.

Beauvais has been a recurring presence on the program, previously sharing a story about Rihanna coming to her defense during another appearance on the show.

Garcelle Beauvais Recalls How Rihanna Stood Up for Her on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW offers additional context on Beauvais's recent visits to the program.

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