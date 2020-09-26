Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the Cast of VEEP Will Reunite For a Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Cast members include Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, Matt Walsh, David Mandel and more!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has announced that she will take part in a Veep reunion on October 4. The event is a fundraiser for the Democratic party of Wisconsin.

Cast members include Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, Matt Walsh, David Mandel as moderator, and special guests!

The event will be livestreamed once at 6pm CT on Sunday, October 4th.

Watch Louis-Dreyfus' announcement video below:

