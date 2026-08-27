Juicy J & Project Pat Recall Dolly Parton Oscars Moment, New Album Dem Goats

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Juicy J and Project Pat sat down with guest host Jelly Roll on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss their new album Dem Goats, along with a range of career milestones and personal history. The conversation opened with the pair recalling a memorable moment involving the late Dolly Parton, tied to their history as the first rap group to both perform at and win an Oscar.

Much of the interview centered on the relationship between the guests and Jelly Roll himself, with the duo discussing meeting him and their influence on his path into music, touching on his hip-hop roots and what drew him toward singing. Project Pat also spoke about rededicating his life to Christ, while Juicy J discussed his role in getting Project Pat off the streets, giving the segment a personal, reflective tone alongside the career talk.

The appearance gave the two rap veterans room to promote Dem Goats, their new album, while walking through some of the defining moments of their careers, including the Oscars performance and win.

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