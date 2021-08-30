Judy Greer & Katy Mixon Join NBC's THE THING ABOUT PAM

Judy Greer and Katy Mixon have been announced to lead NBC's new limited series The Thing About Pam, opposite Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel. Zellweger also serves as an executive producer for the series.

Based on a true-crime phenomenon, Deadline reports that the series is based on the real-life 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC. The Thing About Pam tells the story of the murder of Faria (Mixon). Although he insists that he didn't kill her, the case results in her husband Russ' conviction. Once his conviction is overturned, a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger) begins to be exposed.

Greer is slated to play Leah Askey, the former Lincoln County producer who tried Russ Faria twice for the murder of his wife.

Betsy Faria had stage 4 cancer when she was found stabbed to death in her home. NBC's Dateline explored the case on several episodes of their program, before devoting an entire podcast series to the case in 2019.

Judy Greer is most known for her roles in 13 Going On 30, 27 Dresses, and Jawbreaker. She also stars in the Halloween movie franchise and will be seen in the upcoming addition, Halloween Kills.

Katy Mixon is most known for starring as KATIE Otto in the hit ABC comedy series American Housewife. From 2010 to 2016, Mixon starred as Victoria Flynn, sister to Melissa McCarthy's character, on the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly. Next, she'll be seen in the new film Comancheria opposite Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine.

