Joseph Mawle Will Star in Amazon's LORD OF THE RINGS Series

Variety reports that Joseph Mawle will play a leading role on the upcoming "Lord of the Rings" series at Amazon. Sources say he will be a villain named Oren.

Will Poulter and Markella Kavenagh will also star in the series.

Mawle played Benjen Stark on "Game of Thrones." His other on-screen credits include work on "Ripper Street," "The Tunnel, and "MotherFatherSon."

The new serieswill explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring." The show's official Twitter account wrote: "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie." It also said, "Welcome to the Second Age."

Read the original story on Variety.





