Jonah Platt Joins THE LIST Indie Comedy Film

Jonah Platt has joined the cast of The List, an upcoming indie comedy film, directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo.

Deadline reports that Platt will join Chrissie Fit, Will Peltz, Zach Reino, Halston Sage, Christian Navarro, and Greg Sulkin in the new film.

The plot follows Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his "free pass" list that they have compiled. To get her mind off of the situation, Abby and her best friend Chloe (Fit) come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own free pass list. But things become even more complicated when she meets Jake (Navarro), a charming waiter at a neighborhood cafe, who gives her a fresh perspective on the situation.

Jonah Platt is a multi-platform creator and performer, working across many aspects of the entertainment industry. Recent directing credits include IAMA Theater Company's Broadway Backwards and the critically lauded production of DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD at The Blank Theater in LA, which was twice extended and awarded a Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore Selection.

He also directed and produced ONE NIGHT STAND: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL, which performed completely improvised musicals around the world, including sold-out runs at Hollywood's Hudson Theater, the New York Musical Theater Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Some of Jonah's best known acting credits include "Fiyero" in Broadway's smash hit WICKED, "Jack" in the Lifetime film I'LL BE WATCHING opposite Janel Parrish, and most recently NBC's Emmy-winning JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: LIVE starring John Legend.

He has worked on the writing staffs of several network TV comedies and is currently co-writing the stage musical adaptation of Lois Lowry's bestselling novel THE GIVER.