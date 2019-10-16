Jonah Hill Moves On from THE BATMAN

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Jonah Hill had joined upcoming caped crusader flick "The Batman." Today, Variety reports that Hill has left the project.

There is no word on why Hill has passed on the project, but sources say the news was reported prematurely in the process.

Zoe Kravitz recently joined the film -- she will play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Hill recently made his feature directing debut with A24's "Mid90s." He was nominated for Academy Awards for his roles in "Moneyball" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

