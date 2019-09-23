Jonah Hill Joins THE BATMAN Starring Robert Pattinson

Variety reports that Academy Award-nominee Jonah Hill has joined Matt Reeves' upcoming DC superhero film "The Batman." He joins Robert Pattinson, who will play the title role.

Earlier this evening, it was announced that Jeffrey Wright is also in talks to join the film.

Hill was always in the running for a spot in the project, but producers held off official casting news until the leading role was secured.

Hill recently made his feature directing debut with A24's "Mid90s." He was nominated for Academy Awards for his roles in "Moneyball" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Read the original story on Variety.





