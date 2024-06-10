Jon Stewart Returns To THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

1
Netflix has just released a first look at the new film from Lee Daniels, The Deliverance starring Andra Day and Glenn Close. The film follows Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children.
Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala to Honor Rita Moreno, Paul Mescal and Quentin Tarantino
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced details of its annual fundraising gala, to be held on October 19, 2024. The Academy Museum Gala will celebrate the acclaimed museum’s third anniversary and will honor Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal; Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno; and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino.
Video: Watch Trailer for NFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Season 2
Roku has dropped the trailer for the upcoming sequel to the hit documentary feature “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In.' Skydance Sports and NFL Films bring audiences behind the scenes of the 2024 NFL Draft. Crews embedded in the draft rooms of the Bears, Commanders, Cardinals, and Rams and followed super-agent Drew Rosenhaus on his travels to see clients in three states. Watch the trailer!
Video: Watch Teaser for Netflix Dark Comedy THE DECAMERON
Netflix has just dropped a teaser for the upcoming series, The Decameron, a new dark comedy series starring Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. The series, which is executive produced by Jenji Johan and Kathleen Jordan, premieres on July 25, 2024. Watch the teaser!