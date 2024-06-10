Jon Stewart Returns To THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Jordan Klepper Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s all-star News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

Mon, June 10 (Tonight): Monica Mct (basketball analyst and host for ESPN & MSG Network)

(basketball analyst and host for ESPN & MSG Network) Tues, June 11: Kevin Bacon (actor - promoting films “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” & “Maxxine”)

(actor - promoting films “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” & “Maxxine”) Wed, June 12: Jeremy O. Harris (writer & director – promoting documentary “Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.”)

(writer & director – promoting documentary “Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.”) Thurs, June 13: Maya Hawke (actor & musician – promoting movie “Inside Out 2” and album “Chaos Angel”)

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.

Comments