Jon Stewart Returns To THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Jordan Klepper Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s all-star News Team, including Ronny Chieng Desi Lydic Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

  • Mon, June 10 (Tonight): Monica Mct (basketball analyst and host for ESPN & MSG Network)
  • Tues, June 11: Kevin Bacon (actor - promoting films “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” & “Maxxine”)
  • Wed, June 12: Jeremy O. Harris (writer & director – promoting documentary “Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.”)
  • Thurs, June 13: Maya Hawke (actor & musician – promoting movie “Inside Out 2” and album “Chaos Angel”)

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.  

 



