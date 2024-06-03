Jon Stewart Returns To THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Stewart will continue to host every Monday through the 2024 election cycle.
Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Ronny Chieng Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning.
Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s all-star News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.
The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:
Additionally, sharing the latest installments of the digital series “After the Cut.” In the latest installments:
“After the Cut”: After the Cut is the next iteration of The Daily Show’s digital series Between the Scenes. The series gives fans a glimpse into the conversations between The Daily Show hosts and the in-studio audience after the camera cuts to commercial.
The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.
