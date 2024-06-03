Jon Stewart Returns To THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Ronny Chieng Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning.

Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s all-star News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

Mon, June 3 (Tonight): Fmr. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

(R-CO) Tues, June 4: Marlon Wayans (comedian & actor - promoting comedy special “Good Grief”)

(comedian & actor - promoting comedy special “Good Grief”) Wed, June 5: Joel Kim Booster (writer/producer/actor/stand-up comedian - promoting Netflix documentary “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution”)

(writer/producer/actor/stand-up comedian - promoting Netflix documentary “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution”) Thurs, June 6: George Conway (conservative attorney; contributor, The Atlantic; president, Society for the Rule of Law Institute)

Additionally, sharing the latest installments of the digital series “After the Cut.” In the latest installments:

Jon Stewart reminds young people that they have an incredible amount of power in deciding the future of America. Watch here .

reminds young people that they have an incredible amount of power in deciding the future of America. Watch . Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper got your NYC restaurant recommendations. Watch here .

“After the Cut”: After the Cut is the next iteration of The Daily Show’s digital series Between the Scenes. The series gives fans a glimpse into the conversations between The Daily Show hosts and the in-studio audience after the camera cuts to commercial.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.

Comments