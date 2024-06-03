Jon Stewart Returns To THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Stewart will continue to host every Monday through the 2024 election cycle.

By: Jun. 03, 2024
Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Ronny Chieng Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning.

Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s all-star News Team, including Ronny Chieng Desi Lydic Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

  • Mon, June 3 (Tonight): Fmr. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)
  • Tues, June 4: Marlon Wayans (comedian & actor - promoting comedy special “Good Grief”)
  • Wed, June 5: Joel Kim Booster (writer/producer/actor/stand-up comedian - promoting Netflix documentary “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution”)
  • Thurs, June 6: George Conway (conservative attorney; contributor, The Atlantic; president, Society for the Rule of Law Institute)

Additionally, sharing the latest installments of the digital series “After the Cut.” In the latest installments:

“After the Cut”: After the Cut is the next iteration of The Daily Show’s digital series Between the Scenes. The series gives fans a glimpse into the conversations between The Daily Show hosts and the in-studio audience after the camera cuts to commercial.  

 

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.  



