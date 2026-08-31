Jon Batiste Says His Tokyo Concert Turned Into a Street Party After the Show Ended

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A concert in Tokyo apparently did not end when the lights came up, according to Jon Batiste, who recounted the experience during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Batiste told hosts that the energy from his show carried on outside the venue, with the celebration continuing on the street even after the performance had officially wrapped.

Batiste used the segment to walk through what made the night stand out, describing how the audience's enthusiasm did not simply dissipate once the concert concluded. Instead, he explained, the party effectively moved outdoors, with people keeping the spirit of the show going well past its scheduled end.

The conversation stayed focused on that single memorable night in Tokyo, with Batiste giving hosts a firsthand account of how the scene unfolded once he and the audience stepped outside. His retelling captured the moment as one where the line between the performance and the crowd's own celebration blurred.

The appearance gave viewers a glimpse of the kind of spontaneous reaction Batiste's live shows can generate, as he described watching the energy of the concert extend beyond the venue's walls and into the surrounding streets of Tokyo.

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