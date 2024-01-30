Johnathon Schaech Tapped As Lead In First Lead Role In Series

Cowboy Way channel TODAY announced the highly anticipated debut of BLUE RIDGE: THE SERIES will premiere on Sunday, April 7th at 8PM ET.

This marks the first time Hollywood movie star Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do! Texas Rising, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) takes a leading role in an episodic series, as he reprises his character from the original film, BLUE RIDGE. The announcement comes from series showrunner Gary Wheeler.

"We are thrilled to have Johnathon return to the world of BLUE RIDGE to further the character's journey across a full-length series," said Wheeler. "In his first foray as a series lead, Johnathon's performance is amazing. He is sharp and intuitive in this role, bringing grit and believability to Sheriff Wise's character and to the story arc of each episode."

Johnathon is joined by a stellar cast in Season 1, including Sarah Lancaster (Chuck, Everwood, Christmas in the Smokies) as Elli Wise; A Martinez (Longmire, The Cowboys, Dark Winds) as Connor McGrath; Taegen Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Right Stuff, Imaginary) as Maddie Wise; Tom Proctor (Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Justified, Guardians of the Galaxy) as Jeremiah Wade; Avianna Mynhier (The Walking Dead) as Deputy Maxx Covington; and Greg Perrow (The Warrant, Festival of Trees) as Deputy RP.

Wheeler continued, "The immense talent cast in those supporting roles, along with surprise guest stars, will undoubtedly captivate audiences week after week. With performances by Bruce Boxleitner (Tron, Babylon 5, How the West Was Won, Far Haven); Max Martini (The Unit, 13 Hours, Pacific Rim); Ethan Embry (That Thing You Do!, SWEET HOME Alabama, Grace and Frankie); Mike O'Hearn (American Gladiators, Mr. Universe); Erin Cahill (Cut to the Chase, Christmas on the Range); Lev Cameron (Far Haven); and Jessica McKay (WWE Star), each episode satisfies and entertains."

Watch Johnathon Schaech's television debut in this gripping continuation of the BLUE RIDGE saga, during the exclusive worldwide premiere of BLUE RIDGE: THE SERIES on Sunday, April 7th at 8PM ET on Cowboy Way channel.

About Imagicomm Entertainment

Imagicomm Entertainment is a multi-media distribution company focusing on films and episodic series with content ranging from action and adventure to drama and family holiday celebration. Each project embodies an unparalleled commitment to strong storytelling, memorable characters, and high production values.

Imagicomm Entertainment distributes content globally through popular streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix and Vudu, as well as through DVDs from major retailers, and on traditional television outlets.



