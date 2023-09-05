John Travolta's MOB LAND Coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Mob Land arrives on Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital on October 3 from Lionsgate.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

John Travolta's MOB LAND Coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

From director Nicholas Maggio comes the heart-pounding action thriller Mob Land, which follows a sheriff who tries to keep the peace when a desperate family man violently robs a pill mill with his brother-in-law, alerting an enforcer for the New Orleans mafia.

Mob Land arrives on Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital on October 3 from Lionsgate.

Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez) robs a pill mill with his RECKLESS brother-in-law, Trey (Kevin Dillon).

But the supposedly easy score takes a violent turn, alerting the New Orleans mafia’s revenge-seeking enforcer (Stephen Dorff), who threatens Shelby’s wife (Ashley Benson) and daughter. With its unpredictable twists and turns, Mob Land is a heart-pounding action-thriller.

Watch the new trailer here:




