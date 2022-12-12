John Oliver to Guest on THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW Season Finale
The episode streams this Friday, December 16.
The season finale of Peacock's THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW streams this Friday, December 16, with special guest star John Oliver.
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber's signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of honesty, nonsense, and bowties. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts - the comedy & the celebrities.
Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as Executive Producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.
Emmy and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin is also a writer and performer for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers." She was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S.
She wrote and performed on Comedy Central's "Detroiters" and was a regular narrator on the cabler's "Drunk History." Ruffin was previously a performer at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago.
In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards, 2022 TONY AWARDS and has written for the Emmy-Nominated series "A Black Lady Sketch Show." Ruffin is a New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of "You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism," published by Grand Central Publishing.
She is currently co-writing the Broadway musical "Some Like it Hot," which will begin performances this November.
Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK
