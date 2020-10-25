John Mulaney To Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Musical Guest The Strokes

SNL will continue its unprecedented run of original episodes with a sixth consecutive show on Nov. 7.

John Mulaney will host "Saturday Night Live" for the fourth time on Oct. 31. Mulaney will star in two upcoming "Sack Lunch Bunch" specials on Comedy Central.

The Strokes will make their fourth appearance as musical guest. Their latest album, "The New Abnormal," reached #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts.

"SNL" will continue its unprecedented run of original episodes with a sixth consecutive show on Nov. 7.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You