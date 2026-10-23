John Mulaney Set for Seventh Hosting Stint on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

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John Mulaney is returning to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, with NBC confirming the comedian will host the long-running sketch series on Nov. 14. The announcement was shared on TODAY, which reported that Mulaney will be joined by Phoebe Bridgers as the episode's musical guest.

The upcoming appearance marks Mulaney's seventh time hosting SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, a milestone that places him among the show's recurring hosts. Mulaney previously wrote for the series before transitioning to frequent hosting duties.

Bridgers will provide the musical performances for the broadcast, continuing the show's format of pairing a comedic host with a musical guest for each live episode.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE airs live from NBC Studios, with the Nov. 14 episode set to feature Mulaney's opening monologue and sketch appearances alongside the cast. Details on specific sketches have not been released ahead of the broadcast.

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