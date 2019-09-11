John McEnroe Will Narrate NEVER HAVE I EVER

Deadline reports that "Never Have I Ever," a new coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has found its narrator: tennis icon John McEnroe.

Never Have I Ever is inspired by Kaling's own childhood and centers on the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl (Ramakrishnan). Kaling and Fisher will serve as showrunners on the project.

McEnroe dominated tennis in the late '70s and '80s by winning three Wimbledon titles, four U.S. Open titles and countless others. He won 77 career singles titles, including seven Grand Slams. A longtime broadcaster, McEnroe currently works for ESPN at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, NBC and Eurosport at the French Open and BBC at Wimbledon.

McEnroe is the idol of lead character Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) dead father.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories