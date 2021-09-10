John Lithgow Joins Cast of Apple's SHARPER

John Lithgow has joined the cast of Sharper, a new A24 film coming to theaters Apple TV+ next year.

Deadline reports that Lithgow is joining the previously announced Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, and Briana Middleton. Principal photography is set to begin on Monday in New York City.

The plot is based on the script for the Black List, which was written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Julianne Moore is slated to produce, along with Bart Freundlich, Gatewood, Tanaka, and Erik Feig and Jessica Switch from Picturestart.

John Lithgow is most known for his diabolical turn as the Trinity Killer in a twelve-episode arc on Showtime's "Dexter" won him his second Golden Globe and his fifth Emmy. Most recently, Lithgow starred as Winston Churchill in Netflix's original series, "The Crown," for which he has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in this year's upcoming Emmy Awards.

Lithgow was most recently seen on Broadway alongside Laurie Metcalf in Hillary and Clinton. Previous credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, A Delicate Balance, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Smell of Success, M. Butterfly, and more.