Jennifer Hudson Attempts Zara Larsson's Viral 'Lush Life' Dance Trend

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jennifer Hudson tried her hand at the viral dance trend set to Zara Larsson's 'Lush Life' during a recent segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The bit gave the host a chance to step away from her usual interview format and take part in a choreography challenge that has spread widely across social media platforms.

The 'Lush Life' trend has become one of the more recognizable viral dance moments tied to Larsson's music, with users across platforms recreating the same set of moves. Hudson's attempt at the choreography brought the trend into her daytime studio setting, giving her audience a look at the host in a more playful, physical segment than a typical sit-down conversation.

Segments built around viral internet trends have become a recurring feature of Hudson's show, often used as a lighter break between guest interviews and musical performances. This appearance leaned into that format, using a widely shared dance challenge as the centerpiece rather than a scripted routine.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...