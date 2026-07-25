John Cena and Jessica Biel Star in MATCHBOX THE MOVIE, Coming to Apple TV
The globetrotting adventure follows a group of childhood friends pulled into an international mission to save the world.
Apple TV has unveiled the official trailer for MATCHBOX THE MOVIE, an action adventure comedy inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, set to premiere October 9 on the platform. John Cena and Jessica Biel lead the cast in a story centered on a group of childhood friends whose lives are upended when a long-absent former leader returns to their small town.
In the film, Cena plays Sean, an undercover CIA agent whose reappearance in his hometown sets off a frantic international pursuit. The ensemble cast also includes Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani, and Danai Gurira. The trailer frames the film as a globe-trotting adventure with comedic and action-driven elements running throughout.
Apple TV describes MATCHBOX THE MOVIE as similar in tone to other titles on the platform including THE FAMILY PLAN and THE INSTIGATORS, positioning it as a broad audience comedy with high-stakes action.
Apple TV has released several action and comedy titles in recent months, including LUCKY, the crime drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist on the run after a heist goes wrong, which is currently streaming on the platform.