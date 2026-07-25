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John Cena and Jessica Biel Star in MATCHBOX THE MOVIE, Coming to Apple TV

The globetrotting adventure follows a group of childhood friends pulled into an international mission to save the world.

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Apple TV has unveiled the official trailer for MATCHBOX THE MOVIE, an action adventure comedy inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, set to premiere October 9 on the platform. John Cena and Jessica Biel lead the cast in a story centered on a group of childhood friends whose lives are upended when a long-absent former leader returns to their small town.

In the film, Cena plays Sean, an undercover CIA agent whose reappearance in his hometown sets off a frantic international pursuit. The ensemble cast also includes Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani, and Danai Gurira. The trailer frames the film as a globe-trotting adventure with comedic and action-driven elements running throughout.

Apple TV describes MATCHBOX THE MOVIE as similar in tone to other titles on the platform including THE FAMILY PLAN and THE INSTIGATORS, positioning it as a broad audience comedy with high-stakes action.

Apple TV has released several action and comedy titles in recent months, including LUCKY, the crime drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist on the run after a heist goes wrong, which is currently streaming on the platform.

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