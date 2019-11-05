Joe Pera Shares More of His Lovable Wisdom in Season Two of JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU

While exploring a wide-range of subject matter with viewers such as lighthouses, grocery stores, self-healing materials, how to pack a lunch, and Milwaukee men's fashion, a choir teacher in Michigan's Upper Peninsula uses his summer break to attempt something big - growing an arch of beans. JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU Season Two premieres Friday, December 6th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Created by and starring Joe Pera, who serves as executive producer alongside series director Marty Schousboe, and co-stars Jo Firestone and Conner O'Malley. Produced by Alive and Kicking, Inc. and Chestnut Walnut.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others.

Watch a trailer here:



