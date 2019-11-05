Joe Pera Shares More of His Lovable Wisdom in Season Two of JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU

While exploring a wide-range of subject matter with viewers such as lighthouses, grocery stores, self-healing materials, how to pack a lunch, and Milwaukee men's fashion, a choir teacher in Michigan's Upper Peninsula uses his summer break to attempt something big - growing an arch of beans. JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU Season Two premieres Friday, December 6th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Created by and starring Joe Pera, who serves as executive producer alongside series director Marty Schousboe, and co-stars Jo Firestone and Conner O'Malley. Produced by Alive and Kicking, Inc. and Chestnut Walnut.

