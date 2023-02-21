Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JoJo Siwa Joins Jade Pettyjohn in ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD Horror Film

Additional casting announcements are forthcoming, and the movie is set to start filming in Canada this spring.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment (FME) and Roundtable Entertainment are thrilled to announce global superstar, entrepreneur, singer, television and film star, JoJo Siwa, whose credits includes The J Team, Dance Moms, Angry Birds 2 and has over 71 million followers and counting across social media platforms, has joined Jade Pettyjohn in the newest horror/thriller film franchise from Marcus Dunstan of the SAW franchise fame (writer of Saw 3D,Saw VI, and director of the recently announced The Collected starring Josh Stewart, Dot-Marie Jones and Navi Rawat) and John Baldecchi (producer of Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U), All My Friends Are Dead.

Dunstan is set to direct the film written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum. Baldecchi will produce. Dominic Ianno (Soul Surfer and The Whistleblower), Jason Resnick (Kidnap) and Kevin Greutert (SAW franchise) are executive producing, along with Film Mode Entertainment's Clay Epstein.

Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity Inc. is also executive producing. Jade Pettyjohn's list of credits includes Destroyer, Little Fires Everywhere, Trial By Fire, School of Rock, United States of Tara, andThe Mentalist. Pettyjohn recently wrapped David E. Kelley's drama series Big Sky.

"We are thrilled JoJo is joining the ALL MY FRIENDS cast along with the incredible Jade Pettyjohn. We're looking forward to JoJo giving us a compelling and dynamic performance that will be surprising for her audience, and everyone involved." Said Baldecchi.

"ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD is shaping up to be a massive treat for audiences worldwide with such an amazingly talented group in front of and behind the camera. The film is commercially viable and raises the genre bar to new heights, which makes it extra special." Said Epstein.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie "All My Friends Are Dead"! This is a project that is so different from anything I've done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can't wait to start production! I'm also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can't wait to create this movie together!" Said Siwa.

JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, entrepreneur, singer, television and film star, a New York Times bestselling author, an internet sensation with over 66 million followers on social media and was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

A mogul of inspiration, JoJo has uniquely bridged a fan following across a broad demographic delivering her message of "positivity, self-love, inclusivity and acceptance". Siwa is a consumer products powerhouse, with her famous JoJo Siwa bow selling more than 80 million bows globally to date, as well as developing an international empire of products spanning toys, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics and more.

In 2018, Siwa made her introduction as a recording artist with the release of her debut EP. She went on her first-ever tour the following year, selling out over 100 arenas and becoming the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena in the UK.

In 2021, Siwa starred in "Dancing with the Stars," MAKING HISTORY as the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner. She is Emmy nominated for and executive produced both the reality competition series "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution" and the live-action musical "The J Team", in which she also stars.

Her latest TV ventures found her on the judges panel for Season 17 of "So You Think You Can Dance" and starring in the new original hybrid docuseries "JoJo Goes" on Facebook Watch. With several Platinum and Gold-certified singles under her belt, JoJo is currently in the recording studio working on her next project.

All My Friends Are Dead is about a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worse, as the group is murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.

All My Friends Are Dead offers an authentic, amusing, and intriguing look into the drama and complexity of long-time friendships and youth culture. The dialogue is realistic, humorous, and genuine, as if it was taken directly from the mouths of its target demographic. These characters, both their strengths and flaws, are familiar to any college student and can be found in every friend group.

Their personalities are diverse and specific, their voices individualized and honest. The backdrop of the music festival is relatable for an older audience and aspirational for a younger audience. Festivals like Coachella, Outside Lands, SXSW, etc. are hubs for college students and a staple of the millennial lifestyle.

It is a testimonial of Gen Z culture without the constant bombardment of "youth" language that many scripts written by older individuals fall into. Sarah, the protagonist, serves as a conflicted anti-hero who reveals the everlasting consequences of cyberbullying and how past youth mistakes follow millennials into the future like never before.

Film Mode Entertainment is presenting the film to buyers in Berlin and will be showing a special presentation on the film. Film Mode Entertainment also has enormous interest in All My Friends Are Dead with deals already closed in Germany and Benelux - Splendid, Middle East - Falcon, and Malaysia and Thailand - Film Frame. FME is currently fielding offers from additional territories.

Additional casting announcements are forthcoming, and the movie is set to start filming in Canada this spring and will shine a light on the dynamic elements involved in Canadian filmmaking across the country, and just how unique and wide-ranging these locations are, offering audiences and the press a first-hand look at ALL THAT Canada has to offer the filmmaking community.

Photo by Monsee Wood



