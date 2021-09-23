Jimmy Fallon Will Hit All Five Boroughs of NYC in New TONIGHT SHOW Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is hitting all five boroughs for a special telecast tonight, Sept. 23 at 11:35 p.m. ET.

From 42nd Street, to the Brooklyn-Queens-Expressway to the Verrazano Bridge and beyond, Fallon - with the help of Samsung and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G - will be travelling across all five boroughs to bring a gigantic slice of NYC directly to viewers. "The Tonight Show: Five Boroughs Edition" culminates with a massiveperformance from rock superstars The Killers performing "Dying Breed" in front of a live audience on the stunning 30 ROCK rooftop, beneath the unparalleled New York City skyline.

To start out the evening, Fallon will throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium with the help of Yankee legend Mariano Rivera! His training will take place at Macombs Dam Park in the Bronx. Next, Fallon and Michael Strahan will hit up the Madame Tussauds Museum in the heart of Times Square for a big surprise to unsuspecting visitors.

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Quinn will then bring Fallon to Staten Island for what many people claim is NYC's best pizza ever at Joe & Pat's Pizzeria and Restaurant. Fallon and Tariq Trotter will visit Queens to meet iconic street artist Lady Pink, who will introduce them to the Welling Court Mural Project, which features some of the most amazing collections of street art in the world.

In Brooklyn, Fallon, Questlove, Tariq Trotter and The Roots will meet up with magician Justin Willman at world famous Coney Island for some mind-blowing street magic tricks on the iconic boardwalk and Luna Park.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Jamie Granet-Bederman, Nedaa Sweiss and Gerard Bradford.