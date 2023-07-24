Jimbo & Kandy Muse Headline New WOW Presents Plus Series

“Jimbo Presents: My Special Show!” and “Inside the Producer’s Studio with Kandy Muse” will premiere on Monday, August 7, worldwide on WOW Presents Plus.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Jimbo & Kandy Muse Headline New WOW Presents Plus Series

World of Wonder, the global multi-platform media company, announces TODAY that hot on the tails of their historic RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars runs, Season 8 winner Jimbo and runner up Kandy Muse will each be headlining their own WOW Presents Plus original series.

The two series, “Jimbo Presents: It’s My Special Show!” and “Inside the Producer’s Studio with Kandy Muse,” will both premiere on Monday, August 7, worldwide, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. An exciting addition to the platform’s offerings, “Jimbo Presents: It’s My Special Show!” marks the first first WOW Presents Plus original series to be filmed in front of a live studio audience. 

““Summer just got hotter with Jimbo and Kandy Muse’s new WOW Presents Plus series!” says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We are thrilled to welcome these top all stars  to the platform.  Get ready for their endless wit, outrageous style and total stupidity!”

Reigning All Stars 8 champion and the world’s favorite drag clown, Jimbo, leads “Jimbo Presents: My Special Show!,” a bawdy and bodacious talk show with celebrity guests (Nicole Byer, Charo, Dustin Milligan, Daniel Franzese, Heidi N Closet, Deja Skye, Pangina Heals, and Rock M Sakura) games, and tons of ham. The zany new WOW Presents Plus original harkens the irreverent energy of talk series like “The Eric Andre Show” and packs a mega-dose of Jimbo’s high camp and absurdist comedy. Watch the trailer for “Jimbo Presents: My Special Show!” here:

Kandy “The Producer” Muse will be living her James Lipton fantasy on “Inside the Producer’s Studio.” Each episode invites you to sit down with Kandy as she interviews her fellow Drag Race queens, spills the tea, and produces our lives to be as exciting as hers. Kandy’s guests include Vanjie, Jimbo, Morgan McMichaels, Kerri Colby, Kimora Blac, Scarlet Envy, Aja, and Gottmik. Watch the trailer for “Inside the Producer’s Studio” here:

These two series join the ranks of WOW Presents Plus’ robust programming offerings, which includes the expansive international Drag Race portfolio, groundbreaking documentaries such as Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the vast network of WOWPP originals, including the award-winning “UNHhhhh,” Ts Madison hosted “Bring Back My Girls,” Jinkx Monsoon’s sketch comedy series, “Sketchy Queens,” Alyssa Edwards’ fan-favorite series “Alyssa’s Secret: The ReBOOT!” and much more. 

About World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon.

WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted.

Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.



