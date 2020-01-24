Jessalyn Gilsig Joins BIG SHOT on Disney Plus

Deadline reports that Jessalyn Gilsig has replaced Shiri Appleby in upcoming Disney Plus series "Big Shot."

She will star opposite John Stamos. David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey produce.

The series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Gilsig plays Holly, the school's good-humored and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach. She replaces Shiri Appleby, who had been tapped for the part in October.

She is best known for roles on "Glee" and "Vikings."

Read the original story on Deadline.





