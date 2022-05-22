Jeremy Strong from SUCCESSION is Determined to Take the UK Stage

Jeremy Strong, star of the hit HBO dark comedy series "Succession," has stated that he is determined to appear on the UK stage at some point in his career. The actor told Deadline at the Cannes Film Festival TODAY that he missed his chance to appear in the upcoming stage adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining. Ben Stiller is set to star, while the show will be directed by Ivo van Hove. Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Colin Callender will produce.

Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in Succession, told Deadline, "I missed an opportunity to do The Shining for Ivo van Hove, and so next time I have to be ready. The theatre in London has always been the Holy Grail, so I'm coming."

The actor talked about his first experience with London's National Theatre, sleeping outside the theatre to get tickets for Richard Eyre's KING Lear starring Ian Holm. He stated, "I remember sitting in in the Cottesloe and watching that and it just totally just changed my life and I was thunderstruck by it. I'd never seen anything like it. I DON'T come from a very cultured family, and this was the first time I'd been out of the country. It was one of the keystone moments of my life and I realised I wanted to devote my life to this."

Strong mentioned that he is definitely going to film season 4 of Succession before taking the London stage. He said on picking what show he would do, "I will read it and then I'll know. And then nothing will stop me from doing it. I get to do another season of Succession. Then I'm going to make time for a play. I'll be soon. Not now, but soon. Readiness is all."

Strong is currently at the Cannes Film Festival for "Armageddon Time," in which he plays director James Gray's father in the autobiographical work.

Photo Credits: Baz Bamigboye/Deadline